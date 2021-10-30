Funeral services for Jeraldine Lawson Hedgepath, 87, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Ms. Hedgepath was born August 19, 1934 in Hudson, Texas to the late Lucy O. (Johnson) and John Wesley Lawson. She left this earthly life Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Ms. Hedgepath resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a mother, wife, and bookkeeper. She loved playing and coaching all sports and played city league volleyball for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Ms. Hedgepath was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Donna Hedgepath of Hudson; grandchildren, Nathan Hedgepath and companion Julie Burley of Hudson, Kristen and Jason Smith of Diboll, and John Hedgepath, Jr. of Hudson; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandson; two brothers; and eight sisters.
Pallbearers will be John Hedgepath, Jr., Jason Smith, Karson Smith, Seann Robinson, Shon Summers, and Herbert Guidry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
