Funeral services for Ricky Gresham, 70, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gene Hazell officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Gresham was born January 4, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas, to John Aubrey Gresham and Edith Mae (Burroughs) Gresham, and died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Gresham was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and worked as a welder. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Gresham loved working with his hands and building things. He was a great artist and cook. Above all, Mr. Gresham was a loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Gresham of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Denim Holley of Lufkin, and Johnna and Timothy Shepherd of Beaumont; grandchildren, Breohnna Gresham, Nathan Gresham, Alyssa Gresham, Jaylon Gresham, and Garrett Gresham; sister, Cheary Jacobs of Central; brother, Curtis Gresham of Central; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mr. Gresham was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Joshua Gresham.
Pallbearers will be Denim Holley, Curtis Gresham Jr., Shanon Jacobs, David Williford, Randy Barrett, Greg Wilson, and John Massingill.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandson, Nathan Gresham, Jaylon Gresham, and Garrett Gresham.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.