Funeral services for Byron “B.C.” Bridwell, 77, of Hudson will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery with honors by the Police Honor Guard.
Mr. Bridwell was born August 23, 1944 in Orange, Texas to the late Bernice Glennis (Tompkins) and Byron Clark Bridwell, Sr., and died Friday, January 21, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Bridwell resided in Angelina County most of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, a Sergeant at the time of his discharge. His 52-year career was in law enforcement, working for the Lufkin Police Department, Angelina County Sheriffs Office, and CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial. Mr. Bridwell was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Shriners of Arabia. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Patricia Read Bridwell of Hudson; sons and daughter-in-law, Wade and Holly Bridwell of Hudson and Aleck K. Bridwell of Lufkin; daughter, Deidra “Dee Dee” Hamel of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Wesley Bridwell and Kapri McBride, Meggan and Jacob Gonzalez, Russell and Kaylie Andrews, Morgan Bridwell, Caleb and Taelor Bridwell, Ashley and Davidson Sutherland, and Ryan Hamel; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jo Ann and Robert Carpenter of Gatesville; niece, Kay West of Brownwood; nephew, Buster Patterson of Gatesville; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Robert Patterson; and niece, Brenda Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Bridwell, Keith Carlisle, Joe Burton, Don Morris, David Thomas, and Steve Sikes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Williamson, Kenneth Hadnot, officers of the Lufkin Police Department, and co-workers from CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
