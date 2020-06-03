Private services for Constance Theresa Watson Skoug, 85, of Apple Springs, will be announced at a later date. In respect of her wishes, her family has decided not to have a formal service.
Connie was born January 12, 1935, in Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Bermaine (Belile) and Bernard Daignault. She passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Lufkin.
Connie was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and Russell Skoug were married for 44 years and made their home in Apple Springs. Connie was a member of First Lutheran Church of Lufkin.
Survivors include her husband, Russell Skoug of Apple Springs; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Cheryl Hildebrand of Apple Springs, Larry and Susan Hildebrand of Florida and Michael and Jackie Watson of Hudson; daughter, Paula Holst of Hudson; stepson and daughter-in-law, RussellW. And Linda Skoug of Diboll; stepson, Randall Skoug of Diboll; stepdaughter and son-in-aw, Rebecca and Royce Read, Jr. of Livingston; sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Doug Staub of Alabama; nephew, Glen Staub of Alabama; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Melvin and Rena Skoug; and nephew, Brian Staub.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Connie’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
