Funeral services for Sabrina Jane Bowers, 60, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery.
Mrs. Bowers was born January 4, 1962 in Houma, Louisiana to the late Nora (Finucane) and L.B. Matthews, and died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Bowers was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She loved her cats and liked to work on various arts and crafts. Mrs. Bowers was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her husband, Wesley Bowers of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sabrina and David Anthony of Chireno, Nora and James Mettlen of Royce City; grandchildren, Dakoda Mettlen, Morgan Anthony, Ryan Mettlen, Bailey Anthony, Kailyn Anthony; sister and brother-in-law, Pamala and Michael Hollis of Apple Springs; brother, James Richardson of Henderson; sisters-in-law, Janice Chauvin of Lufkin, Peggy Matthews of Longview; parents-in-law, Bob and Jean Bowers of Lufkin; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Rae Ann Bowers, Bryan Bowers, all of Round Rock; nephews, Matthew Hollis of Apple Springs, Bryant Chauvin of Hudson; John Chauvin of Houma, Louisiana; nieces, Carmen Barge of Pollok, Judy Goins of Livingston; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Travis Chauvin, L.B. Matthews, Jr., and Bryant Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Bryant Chauvin, John Chauvin, Dakoda Mettlen, Ryan Mettlen, Matthew Hollis, and Breinon Tobias.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Anderson, Michael James, Johnathan Barge, Chad Conner, and David Anthony .
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
