John Douglas Price
Graveside services for John Douglas Price, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. today in the Shooks Bluff Cemetery. Mr. Price was born April 15, 1955, and died April 5, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the cemetery. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Joe Donald Ruby
Services for Joe Donald Ruby, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Ruby was born July 18, 1933, in Lufkin, and died March 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
