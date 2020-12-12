Shirley Hightower
Services for Shirley Hightower, 79, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine. She was born August 1, 1941, in San Augustine, and died Dec. 10, 2020, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Mary Lou B Power
Graveside services for Mary Lou B Power, 97, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna, Louisiana. She was born July 15, 1923, and died Dec. 6, 2020, in a local nursing facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Prophet Shelton
Services for Prophet Shelton, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Shelton died Dec. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Gloria Christell Wall
Services for Gloria Christell Wall, 88, of Broaddus, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. She died Dec. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.