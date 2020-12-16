Armando Ortiz
Funeral services for Armando Ortiz, 57, of Lufkin were held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Bald Hill church of Christ with Willie Alvarenga officiating. Armando was born February 1, 1963 in Weslaco to the late Isabel (Gonzalez) and Pablo M-Ortiz and died December 13, 2020 at his residence.
He was a loving and caring husband who loved his kids and grandkids. He was always in a happy mood. Armando loved the Church and studying God’s Word and loved “Hot Rods” and “Classic” cars, as well as painting cars. He owned and operated Armando’s Automotive for many years and was a member of Walter Street Iglesia De Cristo.
Armando is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lilia “Lily” Ortiz; daughter Amanda Richard; son and significant other Max Daniel Ortiz & Mayra Muñoz, sons and daughter-in-laws, Andy & Desireè Ortiz and Aaron & Bianca Ortiz;
grandchildren, Dylan Diego, Mason, Giovanni, Damian, Elena, Emilio Ezequiel, Juan Pablo, Alexa Avery, Issabella, Nicholas, all of Lufkin; siblings, Esperanza Grado, Richardo Ortiz, Herminia Costilla, Oralia Ortiz, Juan Ortiz, Refugia Avila, Guadalupe Hernandez; number of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Gonzalez.
Following the funeral service, cremation arrangements took place.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
