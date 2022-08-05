shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Kacy (Stanley) Arnold, 46, of Conroe, Texas, will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, Texas.

Mrs. Arnold was born on February 7, 1976, in Baytown, Texas, to Darryl Stanley and Linda (Kopecky) Stanley, and died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Livingston, Texas.