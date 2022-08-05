Funeral services for Kacy (Stanley) Arnold, 46, of Conroe, Texas, will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, Texas.
Mrs. Arnold was born on February 7, 1976, in Baytown, Texas, to Darryl Stanley and Linda (Kopecky) Stanley, and died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Livingston, Texas.
Kacy loved big with all of her heart. She always chose to see the good in others. Her heart led her into the field of special education. She began in the classroom and ultimately reached the position of Assistant Director of Special Education of Conroe ISD. In her time at Conroe, she touched the lives of all she encountered from students, staff, and parents. Her legacy and passion for kids will carry on daily through the programs she created such as the TRAILS program. It allowed students with special needs, training for skills needed to be successful after high school. Through her knowledge, and training of staff and parents, she was able to reach a multitude of children and their families.
The love and dedication she showed to her family and friends was beyond description. Chad, Christian, and Dallas were the centers of her world and she felt so blessed to have them in her life, as they were blessed to have had her in theirs. She loved her family and was a cherished sister and aunt to not only April and Kate, but so many others she loved like sisters. Kacy will live on through the hearts of all she loved.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years Chad Arnold of Conroe, TX; sons, Christian Arnold and Dallas Arnold of Conroe, TX; parents, Linda and Darryl Stanley of Huntington, TX; sister and brother-in-law, April and Jason Sebesta of Lufkin, TX; special niece, Kate Sebesta of Lufkin, TX; sister-in-law and husband, Traudi and Ellison Davis of Huntington, TX; niece, Alena Davis of Huntington, TX; nephew, Seth Davis of Huntington, TX; along with numerous aunts, uncles, other family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by fraternal grandparents, Douglas and Edith Stanley; maternal grandparents, Roy and Margaret Kopecky; and her in-laws, Robert and Peggy Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sebesta, Ellison Davis, Barry Stanley, James Young, Michelle Grichuk, Donald Chamblee, Tommy Mayhal, Kelly Thornton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Long, Christian Arnold, Dallas Arnold, Jesse Duncan, Ian Duncan, Randall Duncan, and Randal Grichuk.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kacy Arnold Memorial Scholarship fund C/O Conroe ISD 3205 W Davis St. Conroe, TX 77304, to be awarded to students in the Special Education Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.