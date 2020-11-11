Marvette Mattox Fuller
A Celebration of Life for Marvette Mattox Fuller, 87, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Huntington First Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Hendricks and Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. A private family burial will be held in Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Fuller was born June 11, 1933 in Huntington, Texas to the late Ottis (Fuller) and Marvin Mattox, and died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Fuller was a lifelong resident of Huntington. She worked in Human Resources and Customer Service at J.C. Penney, retiring after 25 years of service. Mrs. Fuller was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Fuller of Lumberton; grandsons, Carson Fuller, Landon Fuller, Cap Fuller, all of Lumberton; nephew, Col. Steven Berry and Col. Vanessa Berry of Missoula, Montana; great aunt, Ann Apa of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Billie and Fred Walker of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, James M. Fuller; and son, Mike Fuller.
Pallbearers will be Robert Nerren, Kim Reynolds, David Tinsley, Dean Mosley, Ted Lovett, and Marc Henry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, 1640 N. Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.