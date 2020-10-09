Dede Scogin
Funeral services for Dede Scogin, 53, of Huntington will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Cochran Cemetery.
Mrs. Scogin was born September 28, 1967 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Jackie (Scogin) and Bert Cochran, and died Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Scogin was a Nurse’s Assistant. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Scogin of Huntington; daughters and spouse, Shelby and Krysti Scogin of Huntington, Megan Scogin of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Jake Kasper, Kyle Kasper; sister, Rhonda Weisinger of Zavalla; niece, Brandy Smith of Lufkin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Pat Scogin of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Lashell Carrick and husband Jeff; her dog, Killa; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Phillips, Don Scogin, Ronnie Burl Scogin, Jimmy Scogin, Rick Hellwig, and Derrick Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Weisinger, Jesse Martinez, and Jason McGuire, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
