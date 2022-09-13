Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Merlene Poland Cowart, 96, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service.

Merlene was born August 26, 1926 in Manning, Texas to Robert Wesley "RW" and Ettie Dora (Wilson) Poland, and died Saturday, September 10, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.