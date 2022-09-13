Funeral services for Merlene Poland Cowart, 96, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service.
Merlene was born August 26, 1926 in Manning, Texas to Robert Wesley "RW" and Ettie Dora (Wilson) Poland, and died Saturday, September 10, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was a graduate from Huntington High School and went on to get her bachelor's degree from Texas State College for Women (Texas Women's University). She married her high school sweetheart, William Grady "Bill" Cowart in 1948. She was a lifelong resident of Huntington, where she was a teacher, devoted Christian, avid bowler and queen of playing 42. She loved music, dance and cracking a good joke. She will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, homemade chicken and dumplings, and her sass and wit - until the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Joe W. Poland and Robert L. Poland; sisters, Gladys Poland, Mildred Poland Lowery, Maxie Poland Ilgenfritz, Marjorie Poland McCullough and infant sister Erlene Poland; and grandson, Andy Cowart.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Cowart of Huntington, Sheridan Thornton and husband Jack of Huntington, Angela Holzknecht and husband Jim of Kerrville, Alan Cowart of Huntington, and Valerie Henry and husband Bryan of Huntington; grandchildren, Hailey Cowart of Huntington, Amber Cowart of Huntington, Benjamin Thornton of Longview, Jennifer Forrest and husband Kris of Douglass, Presley Torda and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, Sydney Loggins and husband Joseph of Huntington, Edward Cowart of Lufkin; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Cowart, Alan Cowart, Jack Thornton, Bryan Henry, Jim Holzknecht, Benjamin Thornton, Edward Cowart, Kris Forrest, Joseph Loggins & Carter Forrest.
The family shares their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Joseph House, PineCrest Retirement Community (Lottie Temple) and Affinity Hospice whose loving care for Merlene will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
