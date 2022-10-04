Memorial services for Brent Frank Bolen of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow at the Bolen residence, 584 Davisville Road, Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Brent Frank Bolen passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at 68 years old September 27, 2022. He was in his home with his loving wife, Cindy, and beloved dog, Ranger.
Brent was born November 20, 1953 to Orville and Geraldine (Clem) Bolen in Mesa, Arizona. Brent grew up hunting birds and working on his dad's dairy farm and his grandparent's cattle ranch. He graduated from Chandler High School in 1972, where he was involved in sports and showing Black Angus Cattle and a crazy group of pigs in FFA.
After graduating he became a mason and worked his way up quickly from block layer to superintendent. Brent founded his own company in 1982, TCM Masonry, where his sons, Brandon and Brett, eventually worked alongside him. Under Brent's leadership, TCM Masonry saw extraordinary success, employing over 300 employees while serving the entire Phoenix and Tucson area. Several of his employees have been with him for over 30 years.
He married the love of his life, Cynthia (Adcock) Bolen August 21, 1993. Together they started Bolen Longhorns when they purchased their first set of cattle in 1995. That became their passion and over 20 years later, Bolen Longhorns has become one of the top herds in the longhorn breed. He loved to grow the breed by helping organize shows and sales, and even volunteered his time as Chairman of the Board for the TLBAA. It wasn't uncommon for him to seek out new breeders to welcome them at events. Some of his favorite accomplishments in the Longhorn industry was being awarded the Texas Longhorn Breeders of Tomorrow Youth Supporter of the Year and being asked to be a tasting judge for the cookie competition for several years at the Autobahn Youth Show. Brent was always right alongside his kids, Jace and Ellie, during the halter breaking process, show preparation, and up to the gate at the show ring.
Brent was a true family man. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh, he didn't know a stranger. He always had a good story. Brent has touched so many people's lives and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children, Brandon Bolen, Brett Bolen, Jace Bolen, and Ellie and Scott Enright; his siblings, Bruce and Ellen Bolen, and Beverly and Jeff Coffman; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Brenda Bolen.
Brent wanted to be buried by his grandparents, Jack and Gertha Clem, so the Interment of Cremains will be held at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Arizona at a later date.
