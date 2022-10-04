Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Brent Frank Bolen

Memorial services for Brent Frank Bolen of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow at the Bolen residence, 584 Davisville Road, Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.