Funeral services for Linda “Faye” Hieronimus Pinckard, 80, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Owen officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Pinckard was born January 26, 1941 in Nacogdoches County, Texas to the late Etta Jewell (Mackey) and Janus T. Hieronimus, and died Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Pinckard had resided in Lufkin for more than 50 years. She was the Receptionist for Fenley & Bate Law Firm, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of Solid Rock Family Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cyndi and Charlie Ricks of Lufkin, Sharon and Gary Cresswell of Amherst, Maine, Terrie and Jimmy Pridgeon of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Michael Ricks, Justin and Dellacy DuBose, Westley and Vanessa Ellington, Leslie and Susan Ricks, Elizabeth “Nicki” and Derek Lazarine, Jason DuBose, Sheridan Cresswell, Benedict Cresswell, Kayleigh Cresswell; great-grandchildren, Hailey Ricks, Kayetlynn Ricks, Kimberly Ricks, Mason Ellington, Jonathan “Ryder” Lazarine, Victoria Lazarine, Michael “Ollie” Ricks; twin brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Juanita Hieronimus of Henderson; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Juren, Hazel and Billy Teague; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty and John Reinbeck, Barbara and Don Westbrook; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ollie “Cliff” Pinckard; brother, James “Dude” Hieronimus; son-in-law, William DuBose.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ricks, Westley Ellington, Leslie Ricks, Elizabeth “Nicki” Lazarine, Derek Lazarine, Hailey Ricks, Kayetlynn Ricks, Justin DuBose, and Jason DuBose.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
