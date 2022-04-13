Memorial services for Donald Hall, 87, of Huntington, will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Angelina County Airport.
Mr. Hall was born April 25, 1934, in Sulphur, Oklahoma, to Clarence Ray Hall and Gertrude Edna Moore Hall, and died Saturday, April 9, in Huntington, Texas.
Don was of the Baptist faith and proud to be a U.S. Coastguard Veteran. He was a founding member of the Experimental Aircraft Association EAA Chapter 1219. He enjoyed fishing, flying airplanes and talking about his flying adventures. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Hall of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Ray and Peggy Hall of Enid, Oklahoma; daughter and son-in-law, Donna Marie and James Granwehr of Wauchula, Florida; granddaughter, Heather Marie Wasserberg of Owasso, Oklahoma; grandson, Daniel C. Hall of Haskell, Oklahoma; great-great-granddaughter, Abigail Wasserberg of Owasso, Oklahoma; and sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and David Brigden of Claremore, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Ray and Gertrude Hall, sisters, Bettie Raye Handley, Martha Maye Hall and Maudena Kehne.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Lymberry, Dave Zimmer, Jerry Wilson, Carl Klogdinski and Jody Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
