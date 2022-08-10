Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Lillie McGilvra Tullos

Funeral services for Lillie McGilvra Tullos, 97, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton, Senior Pastor, and Reverend Walker McWilliams, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church Lufkin officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.

