Lillie McGilvra Tullos
Funeral services for Lillie McGilvra Tullos, 97, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton, Senior Pastor, and Reverend Walker McWilliams, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church Lufkin officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Lillie was born February 9, 1925, and was the daughter of Ellen (Stephens) and Gainer McGilvra. She was employed by Lufkin Farm Nursery for many years, serving as bookkeeper, while also sharing her love and knowledge of flowers and gardening with so many throughout the East Texas area.
Ms. Tullos lived a life that exemplified the life of a faithful Christian servant. She taught everyone around her how to live. She put her faith into action serving her community in a variety of ways. She faithfully attended Lufkin’s First Baptist Church for many years and was a member of the Mary Martha Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Woodland Heights Volunteer Auxiliary where she volunteered countless hours at the hospital gift shop. She loved visiting and comforting hospital visitors and employees.
Lillie also enjoyed volunteering with the Lufkin Garden Club, Kurth Memorial Library, and Woodland Heights’ Senior Circle. She was a proud member of the Silver Sneakers Club, where she could “whip/nae nae” with the best. Every Monday afternoon, she could be found at Carpenter’s Way playing dominoes and games with her friends. Playing Rummikub was a favorite pastime of hers, and she taught many to love the game as well.
Lillie was the life of the party and a joy to all who knew her. She made everyone around her a better person, and made each person feel as though they were her “favorite”. She lived life to the fullest, up until the very end. She loved God, family, and friends so much, and would do anything for them. She loved baking for her friends and family, especially her famous brownies. Despite recent health challenges, Lillie continued to inspire all of those around her with her positive outlook, zest for life, and warm smiles. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Tullos, Timmy Tullos and wife Letha, all of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Allyne McGilvra; nieces, Brenda Mulkey and husband Doug, Kim Niesner and husband Dean, Pat Edwards, and Lynn Repp; and nephew, Albert Davis, Lillie had many special life-long friends. Those especially dear to her were Marie Haskins, Helen McCarty, Peggy Langford, and Virginia Golden. These friendships also created special bonds with her friends’ children: Karla Anderson, Deborah Sterling, and Julia Ann Luedtke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellen (Stephens) and Gainer McGilvra; brothers, Walter McGilvra and Isom McGilvra; sisters, Buner McGilvra; niece, Virginia Davis; special friends, Ruth Allen and Lauralyn Hilliard, whom she loved like a daughter.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Horton, Dr. Taylor McKewen, Jimmy McCarty, Craig Moss, Jimmy Wright, and Joey Haskins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Mulkey, Dean Niesner, Frank McCarty, Curtis Langford, Terry Torres, Jim Kennedy, Harold Byrd, and Jack Phillips.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at The Joseph House for the excellent love and support they provided. They would also like to thank Maria Nerren, Latonya Christopher, and Octavia Daniels with Harbor Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Lillie.
In lieu of flowers, the Tullos family has asked contributions to be made in Lillie’s name to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, TX 75915; or Harbor Hospice, 402 S. John Redditt Dr. Suite 203, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
