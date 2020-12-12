Ottis Teal “Sonny” Barge, Jr.
Memorial services for Ottis Teal “Sonny” Barge, Jr., 86, of Lufkin will be held at a later date in Zavalla Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Barge was born to Ottis Barge, Sr. and Bonnie (Walters) Barge in Zavalla, Texas on December 8, 1933. He died in a local hospital on November 27, 2020.
Mr. Barge was raised in Zavalla, graduated from Zavalla High School, and went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University. He had resided in Silsbee, Texas for a number of years and retired from Temple Eastex Paper Mill in Evadale. After retirement he had numerous jobs including Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin.
Survivors include his sons, Allen Barge and wife Michelle of Highland Village, Bryant Jones and wife Shelly of Beaumont; daughter, Denise Davis and husband Roger of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jay and wife Kim, Drew and wife Heather, Kimberley, William, Heather, Vince and wife April Michelle; great-grandchildren, Hammie, Noah, Keely, Madeline, Scarlett; sisters, Barbara Sexton, Geraldine Bishop; special fur baby, Buggar; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Barge; son, Herman Jones; brother, Arlin Barge; and sister, Loretta McKinney.
