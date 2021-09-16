Graveside services for Nelda (Fann) Smith, 74, of Corrigan will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan with Brother Charlie Hodge officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born June 8, 1947 in Camden, Texas to the late Glennie (Spencer) and Preston Fann, and died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was a lifetime resident of Corrigan. She was a registered nurse and had worked in Corrigan doctors’ offices for many years, and in Home Health until retirement. She loved to travel, adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved her flower beds, enjoying working in them all the time. She also loved her church, Carmona Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kris and Stevie Willson of Corrigan; son and daughter-in-law, Will and Lisa Powell of Corrigan; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Roger Shadix of Corrigan; grandchildren, Kimberly Bull and husband Josh, Hana Powell, and Drew Jones; great-grandchildren, Leia Bull, Lane Bull, Parker Bull, Emma Evans, McKinley Jones, and Reagan Jones; brothers and sister-in-law, Ed Fann, Bryan and Wanda Fann, all of Corrigan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Larry Sikes of St. Clair, Missouri, Sally and Billy Seale of Hudson, Nina Bowman of Lufkin, Jane and Tony Stephens of Kingwood, Jean and Dave Reid of Buford, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald E. Smith; and brother, Preston Fann.
Honorary pallbearers will be Win Seale, Troy Seale, Billy Seale, Tony Stephens, Edwin Fann, and Dave Reid.
