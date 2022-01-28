A Private Memorial Service for Jimmy Lee McKnight, 78, of Zavalla, will be held at a later date.
Mr. McKnight was born May 4, 1943, in Wells, Texas, to Ernest Elbert McKnight and Clara Bernice (Cheatom) McKnight, and died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. McKnight was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and also playing the guitar. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things, but later in life loved all animals. He loved taking his family on educational road trips. He was an avid reader and enjoyed history with his daughter. He will be missed by a multitude of friends and family.
Mr. McKnight is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Bobby Whisenant of Etoile; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Mike Slamen of Katy, Texas; daughter and fiancé, Lora Dudley and Tom Turner of Nacogdoches; daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Greg Kirkland of Montgomery; granddaughter, Jessie Mitchell of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Kevin and Jessica Marler of Montgomery; grandson and fiancé, Cody Whisenant and Jamee Fowler of Huntington; grandson, Jack Kirkland of Montgomery; great-grandson, Ryan Mitchell of Lufkin; great-grandson, Brantley Mitchell of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Whisenant of Huntington; great-grandson, Kai Marler of Montgomery; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Georgia Frances Sisson and Rosalie Melancon; son-in-law, Tim Dudley; and nephews, James Anderson and Gary Sisson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
