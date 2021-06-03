Memorial services for Eleanor Pinkerton Estes, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church with Father Thomas Morris officiating. A reception will follow. Entombment of cremains will be held in the St. Cyprian’s Columbarium.
Mrs. Estes was born February 4, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Nell (Baker) and Bassett White “Jim” Pinkerton, and died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in a local hospital.
Eleanor Pinkerton was a member of the Lufkin class of 1956. She attended business school and her first employer was the Lufkin office of the US Forest Service. In 1958, she changed her career path, enrolled at Stephen F. Austin and earned a BS degree, majoring in English with a minor in Sociology.
She met and married Robert “Bubba” Estes during the spring semester of 1961. The first child, Jennifer, came in 1963 and Steven came in 1967. She began her working career in 1970, teaching English at the secondary grade level at LISD and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal.
Eleanor Estes retired from teaching at the end of the school year in 2000. She had a great love for all of God’s creatures, especially dogs. Her Lufkin residence of 51 years with her husband and her pets was her earthly sanctuary.
Health problems invaded in 2011 and ultimately ended her earthly life on May 26th, 2021. She was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. During her life she was a blessing in the lives of many Lufkin children over her 27-year teaching career.
She and her spouse celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 29, 2021.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert Frazar Estes, Jr. of Lufkin; son, Robert Steven Estes of Lufkin; grandson, Steven Zackary Estes of Conroe; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Estes; and sister, Nell Baker Pinkerton Kimmey.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.