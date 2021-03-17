Gloria Ann Thigpen
Services for Gloria Ann Thigpen, 73, of Burke, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Revs. Martin and Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Thigpen was born July 18, 1947 in Diboll, Texas, the daughter of the late Loretta (McCarty) and Milton Staton. She passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Thigpen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Joe Bob Thigpen; sons, Robert Wayne Thigpen and Timothy “Shane” Thigpen and wife Angela; grandson, Clayton Wayne Thigpen; granddaughters, Ashley Nichole Thigpen and JoAnna Elizabeth Thigpen; sisters-in-law, Melba Poskey and Earline Thigpen; sisters, Sue Pounds and Sara Zavalla and husband Abel; lifelong friend, Betty Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thigpen was preceded in death by her brother, Charles “Chuck” Staton and his wife Jan; sister, Dale Bollier and her husband Kenneth; and sister, Irene Southern.
Pallbearers will be Ken Bollier, Greg Sullivan, Carl Harris, Lynn Renfro, Billy Neal Glover, Jason Hannah and Mike Barbe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Strait, Steve Bollier and Steven Hannah.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Thigpen’s memory may be made to Burke United Methodist Church, 124 Blue Jay Street, Burke, TX 75941.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
