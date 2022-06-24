Funeral services for Carolyn Hope, 80, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Maynard Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Mrs. Hope was born August 14, 1941 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Josie Mae (Gann) and Jimmie Charles Stephens, and died June 19, 2022 in a hospital in Humble.
Mrs. Hope had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked at Atkinson Candy Company to put herself through nursing school, and was a Registered Nurse for 36 years. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Carl Mewborn of Hudson, Karen Richardson of Lufkin, Debra and Carroll Benge of Conroe; son, George Hope of Hudson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Starita of Brick Township, New Jersey; special friend, Pam Glidewell of Zavalla; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2001, George Henry Hope; son, Jim Wesley Hope; four brothers, and four sisters.
Pallbearers will be George Hope, Carroll Benge, Jesse Benge, Paul Hope, Cody Youngblood, and Trey Hope.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
