James Odom
James Odom, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and uncle lost his battle with Covid-19 at 5:09 p.m. January 9, 2021.
James is predeceased by his mother, Pauline Frances Chandler; his stepfather, Robert Glen Chandler; his infant sister, Collette Frances Odom; and his father, Ralph Glenn Odom.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Peggy Odom; his daughter, Terrie (Ron) Gregory; his son, Timothy (Katherine) Odom; his grandchildren, Geoffrey (Bailey) Gregory, Matthew Gregory, Sarah (Richard) Stagg, Alex (Jessica) Odom, Erin Odom, and Robert James Odom; his great-grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews.
James (Jim) was born June 16, 1939. He joined the United States Air Force in 1958. His career spanned 21 years and he garnered numerous commendations and medals. During the Vietnam War he proudly served his country completing two tours in Vietnam totaling 397 days.
Jim and Peggy enjoyed their retirement by traveling extensively. They cruised to Alaska, Panama and Mexico. They traveled by car all over the United States. They spent many enjoyable hours with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At PineCrest Retirement Community Jim was known for his red suspenders, camo cargo shorts and his assortment of funny socks. He will be missed by all of us.
We would like to recognize and thank the Nacogdoches Medical Center ICU staff for their care and compassion. We would also like to say a special thank you to Katie for all that you did for dad and for us.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Carry The Load at carrytheload.org.
Due to the ongoing pandemic services will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
