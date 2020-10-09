William “Bo” Lowe
Funeral services for William “Bo” Lowe, 74, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles M. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Lowe was born April 8, 1946 in Camden, Texas to the late Della (Toney) and William Riley Lowe, and died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence.
Bo proudly served his country with honor and distinction where he held the rank of Sgt. E5 in the United States Army, Company A 1st-503rd, 173rd Airborne Brigade Sky Soldier in the Vietnam War from 1964 – 1967. Bo was a salesman and was always hustling to make a deal. His great love for his family and their love for him is a testament to the wonderful man he was. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Charlene Lowe; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kelly Lowe; daughter and son-in-law, Lora and Brian Kivel; nephew, Charles Fuller and wife Toni; grandsons, Lakeland Lowe, Tyler Lowe, Justin Kivel, Logan Kivel, Jeremy Kivel; god-daughter, Kelsie Fuller; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Todd Clarke, Thomas Earl Straughan, Jonathan Lowe, Dave Goetz, John Mark Whittington, and Isaac Avery.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.