Funeral services for Debra Lavahon Clary, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington with Bro. Nathan Panell officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Clary was born February 17, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of William “Bill” C. Grant and Betty Marie (Fisher) Nichols, and died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Houston.
Mrs. Clary was a member of Still Waters Cowboy Church and loved her church family and pastor. She enjoyed traveling with her brother on cruises. Mrs. Clary loved all of her grandbabies and great-grandbabies and especially loved her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Doil Clary of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Geneva and Benjamin Moore of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Max and Michelle Gabbard of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Billie and Frankie Self of Huntington; son, Amos Clary of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Gabbard of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Betty Marie Nichols of Lufkin; brother, Walter Treat of Tyler; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and David Thompson of Lufkin; sister and fiancé, Melissa Burrous and Jimmy Capps of Liberty; sister and brother-in-law, Lottie and Jerry Havard of Hudson; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Tammy Nichols of Hudson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Clary was preceded in death by her father; daughter, Carrie Lavahon Whinery; grandson and wife, Dusty “Duck” James Gabbard and Haley Carroll Gabbard; sister, Shirley Abbott; sister, Ladoris Treat; and stepfather, John Craig.
Pallbearers will be Demond McKelvy, Jeremy Unsell, Jerry Reeves, Justin Welch, Denver Larnace, and Frankie Self.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Still Waters Cowboy Church.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
