Palma McGaughey
Palma McGaughey, 81, of Lufkin, was born May 20, 1940 in Colmesneil, Texas, the daughter of the late Elsie (Freeman) and Cecil Miles. She passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. McGaughey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Bald Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. McGaughey loved children, animals, crocheting, collecting petrified rocks, and her fur babies, Lexi, Lilly, Bella, Chloe and her cat Cookie.
Survivors include her son, Justin Keith McGaughey; daughters, Kathy Foster and husband Travis, Karen Graham, and Kristie Maxon; grandchildren, Brandon McGaughey, Alyson McGaughey, Jessica Foster, Felecia Crockett, Brent and Brandy Graham, Ashley and Micheal Linstrom and Mia Tamez; great-grandchildren, Krysta Madera, Bryce Taylor, Tanner Foster, Tommy Harvil, Hannah Graham, Blake Graham, Haylee-Grace Linstrom and Lydia Linstrom; special friend, Caitlin Marshall.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McGaughey was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James C. McGaughey; and sons-in-law, Bryan Graham and Thomas Maxon, Jr.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. McGaughey’s memory may be made to the Animal Shelters of Angelina County.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
