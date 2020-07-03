Douglass Gene Jones
Douglass Gene Jones, age 90, of Kennard, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home in Kennard. Gene was born February 19, 1930 in Lufkin to parents, Barney Dale Jones, Sr. and Delma Mae Hines Jones. Gene was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished his family. He honorably served his country with 20 years of military service from 1946 until his retirement in 1966. Gene joined the United Army Air Corps in 1946 and in 1947 after Air Force was established, he was assigned to the United States Air Force. In 1950, he joined the United States Navy when trouble in Korea commenced. Gene remained in the U. S. Navy until his 20 year career ended. Throughout his honorable and distinguished military service career, he served on sea duty aboard eight different vessels. Gene was a true patriot and his pride of the military and his contributions were greater than his other accomplishments. After retiring from the Navy in 1966, he was employed by Lufkin Industries Trailer Division for seven years. In 1973, he went to work for the United States Postal Service and after 22 years, retired as Postmaster in Kennard in 1995.
Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bobbie Virginia Taylor Jones of Kennard; children, Douglass Taylor “Butch” Jones, Jeanne Belinda Jones Currie and husband, Rex of Warren, Kimberley Anne Jones of Kennard; special family friend, Robert Chumley of Kennard; grandchildren, Douglass Jeremy Jones and wife, Nichole of Lexington, Jennifer Lynn Tolar and husband, Bobby of Woodville, Joshua Jones and wife, Courtney of San Antonio, Keith Currie and wife, Catherine of Beaumont, Sage Taylor Jones of Austin; great-grandchildren, Hannah Jones, Cason Reid, Hunt Reid, Madison, Jackson and Huxley Tolar, Alexander Jones, Caroline Jurries, Karoline Currie; brother, Don Jones of Lufkin; special niece, Debbie Jones Britton of New Caney; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of many friends and other family members. He was preceded in death by parents, Dale and Delma Jones; brothers, Dale Jones, Ray Jones, Darwin Jones; sister, Betty Merriwether.
Graveside funeral services for Douglass Gene Jones will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie with Brother Larry Bruce officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Jones, Robert Chumley, Bobby Tolar, Dean Yates, Keith Currie, Rex Currie.
