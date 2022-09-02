Jamie Louis Stansberry Sep 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jamie Louis Stansberry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Departed: August 30, 2022, in Lufkin TexasServices will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022,Location: First Baptist Church, 410 Scarborough St, Lufkin Tx 75901,Time:12 O’Clock Noon,Public viewing will be held at the same location from 11:00 a.m., till 12:00 p.m.,Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery, in Broaddus, Texas.Mr. Stansberry was born on September 28, 1941, in Hemphill Tx, and died on Monday, August 30, 2022, in Lufkin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Burial Jamie Louis Stansberry Viewing Worship Hemphill Tx Pisgah Cemetery Lufkin Location Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts man accused of murder8/20/22 Restaurant inspectionsPollok man charged with assaulting woman in DibollRepeat offenders: Guilty verdict no guarantee criminals won't continue to commit violenceBUSINESS ROUNDUP: From flower power to gun powder: Gun shop set to open in former florist's spaceJudge dismisses Flournoy’s lawsuit against PittsCourt addresses complaints about road repair equityAngelina County districts receive positive ratings on NicheMedical professionals join forces for Walk with a DocSumitomo plans for a future in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
