Graveside services for Kester Joe Jones, 68, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Berry Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Pannell officiating.
Mr. Jones was born August 19, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Thelma Marie (Davis) and Joe Allen Jones, and died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Jones was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and was a logger. He loved his animals, especially his cows, horses and dogs. He participated in the Angelina County Mounted Patrol and enjoyed taking his horses and riding, no matter the occasion. His love of animals knew no bounds. Mr. Jones and his wife Iwannah opened the Crazy Horse Restaurant in Wells in 2001. They were known for good catfish dinners. He loved his grandchildren. Spending time with them brought him so much joy. His greatest woe was losing his sweet Iwannah. She brought him the greatest joy in his life, and he carried a photo of them together at all times. Mr. Jones was a member of Still Waters Cowboy Church and a member of the VFW in Jacksonville, Texas.
Survivors include his son, Koty Jones; daughter, Nickie Jones; son, Shane Jones; daughter, Kristy Jones; stepdaughter, Sasha Ballew; sister, Marie Christoph; brothers, Clifton Jones and Jimmy Jones; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Iwannah Jones; and brothers, Champ Jones and Tommy Jones.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy “Boy” Jones, Cameron Johnson, Miguel Venegas, Randy Jones, Jimmy “Bo” Jones, Marvin Christoph, and Timothy Jones.
