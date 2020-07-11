Leah Catherine Jones Mann, 95 of Austin, Texas, passed away on July 1, 2020. “Mimi”, as she was lovingly known by many, was born in Homer, Texas on September 13, 1924, to the late M.M. and Leah (Scroggins) Jones.
Catherine’s family moved to Crocket, Texas, in 1938 where she completed her school years, graduating from Crockett High School. She attended business school in Tyler, Texas, studying bookkeeping and worked briefly for her father who owned the Ford dealership. Catherine then moved to San Antonio, where she met her husband of 60 years, marrying Col. Charles S. Mann on September 24, 1949. After serving military appointments in Louisiana and Ohio they settled in Lufkin, Texas. In 1961 the family moved from Lufkin to Amarillo where Catherine made many lifelong friends with whom she traveled frequently.
Catherine was an active and dedicated volunteer. In her early years she gave many hours to the Service League of Lufkin where she also volunteered as a Den mother. After moving to Austin in 1966, she loyally volunteered at the 1886 Room and was involved with The Heritage Society of Austin. Catherine was especially proud to be a charter member of the Northwest Hills/Sierra Verde Garden Club for over fifty years. She was proud of her family’s heritage and was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Lufkin and Austin and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in Austin. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and a longtime member of Tarrytown United Methodist Church.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Col Charles S. Mann; brother, M.M. Jones; sisters, Maida Jones Murdock, Jane Jones Foust; granddaughter, Lindsey Kay Vinson; great grandson, Byron James Vanderlip.
She is remembered dearly for her love for her family and will be truly missed by her son, Charles Scott Mann, Jr. and wife, Lee; daughter, Barbara Kay Vinson and husband, Danny; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Catherine’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at a later date.
In honor of Catherine, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Guadalupe County, The Salvation Army, The Wildflower Center of Austin, Daughters of the American Revolution, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, in Austin. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
