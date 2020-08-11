Funeral services for Bobby Gene Gresham, 87, of Hudson will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Gresham was born February 9, 1933 in Ratcliff, Texas to the late Cheary Belle (Bruce) and Henry Richard Gresham, and died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Gresham resided in Hudson most of his life. He retired as District Manager from Suburban Propane following 28 years of employment. Mr. Gresham enjoyed playing bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Eddy and Debbie Gresham of Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kent King of Hudson; grandchildren and spouses, Gary and Laura Gresham, Cari Gresham, Kyle and Cordova King, Chris King, Kalyn and Jared Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Drew Wilkins, Matthew Gresham, Bryson and Sam King, Gage and Henry Gresham, and Jonah Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Martha (Trevathan) Gresham; and all of his siblings.
Pallbearers will be Gary Gresham, Kyle King, Chris King, Jared Johnson, Gage Gresham, and Kent King.
Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Gresham.
The family wishes to thank Melissa Whittington and Affinity Hospice for their superb care of our dad.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.