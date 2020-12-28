Nemesia Concha
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 for Nemesia Concha, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll, Texas, with Padre Luis Fernando Arroyave, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll, Texas.
Visitation and rosary will be held in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nemesia, 91, of Diboll was born November 2, 1929 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Amador and Eliza Garza. She passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her residence.
Nemesia was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved gardening and sewing. She also loved to tend to her chickens. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her son, Moises Martinez and wife Mela of Weslaco, Texas; 2 daughters, Rosa Martinez of Lufkin and Alicia Lopez and husband Faustino of Diboll; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvino Concha; parents; and brothers and sisters.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
