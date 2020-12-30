Lynn Ray “Batman” Turner
Funeral services for Lynn Ray “Batman” Turner, 57, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life United Pentecostal Church in Huntington with Brother Steve Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Turner was born December 30, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas to Linnie Fae (Cook) and Dan Turner, and died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Turner was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a machinist at Lufkin Industries for 35 years. He liked fishing and guns. Mr. Turner was a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife, Nelda (Lout) Turner of Lufkin; sons, Kasey Turner and Dustin Turner; one grandson; mother and stepfather, Linnie and Ralph Groover; stepfather, Frank E. Miranda; siblings and spouses, David and Debbie Turner, Kenny and Priscilla Dearmond, Elizabeth Turner, Deborah and Gregorio Morado, Sr., and Frank M. Miranda; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Turner.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.