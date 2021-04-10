Mavis Jane (Williams) Evans
Funeral services for Mavis Jane (Williams) Evans, 83, of Pollok, will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. John Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans was born April 4, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas, to Brooks Williams and Fannie (Martin) Williams and died Friday, April 9, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Evans enjoyed dirt track racing and camping. She loved her family and looked forward to family reunions and visiting her sister in Louisiana.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her son, Charles Lee Evans, Sr. and wife Terri of Lufkin; daughter, Mavis Darlene Mann of Pollok; granddaughter, Misti Nicole Evans of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Brad and Amber Wars of Lufkin; grandson, Charles Lee Evans, Jr. of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Ashley and Michael Hartfield of Pollok; great-granddaughters, Cryston Wars, Shavon Evans, Leah Davis, and Rada Evans; great-grandsons, Kyle Faver, Trent Faver, Larinzo Davis, Carson Evans, and Braxton Evans; great great-grandson, Brylin Faver; brother and sister-in-law, William and Annette Williams of Pollok; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles C. Evans; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Josh Williams, Jeff Randell Smith, Jason Sorenson, Joe Williams, James Brooks Williams, and Jimmy Wayne Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Williams and Lester Glaze.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice In The Pines, 1204 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
