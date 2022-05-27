Funeral services for Eddie Gene Strube, 77, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Strube was born June 10, 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Strube was an electrician and had resided in Lufkin more than 40 years. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M. He loved baseball, softball, basketball, and fishing, and he was known to be a big jokester. He attended O’Quinn Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Janis Owens of Nacogdoches, Jeannie and Bill Williams of Pollok; son, Shaun Strube of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Justin and Brittney Williams, Kaci and Blake Stanbery, Kade and Drew Owens, Ty Williams, Shelby and Dakota Rowe, McKenzie Strube Kartye; great-grandchildren, Brynlee Stanbery, Hannah Williams, Kynadee Stanbery, Hank Williams, Seger Owens, Walker Rowe; mother, Faye Timmons of Mt. Enterprise; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Kenneth Miley of Mt. Enterprise, brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Debbie Timmons of Pasadena, Hal and Charlene Timmons of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Robert and Sherry Timmons of Pearland; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, Edward Eugene Strube; and his dad, Harold Timmons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
