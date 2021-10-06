Legend Kell Williamson
Legend Kell Williamson, faithful servant of our God.
Funeral services for Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the United Pentecostal Campground Tabernacle with Dr. John W. Greene, Pastor Jeremy Yancey, and Pastor Gary Rowe officiating. Interment will follow in Manning Cemetery.
Legend was born November 30, 2010 in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died Sunday, October 3, 2021 in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Legend was in fifth grade at Lufkin LEAD Academy. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Legend was a friend to everyone, to know him was to love him. His contagious smile, firm handshake, and a good “yes sir” was enough to melt anyone’s heart and gain their respect. He loved his country and thanked a veteran any chance he got. His passion was rodeo and team roping, and his heart enjoyed being with his friends. The impact Legend has made on this world in his 10 short years of life is enough to last an eternity. Legend’s mission was to lead many to Christ, and he has accomplished that. The moment he entered Heaven’s gates our God told him, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” As Legend would say, “love your neighbor as you love yourself”, something he lived by daily.
Survivors include his parents, Kelly and Raegan Williamson of Lufkin; brother, Maverick Ray Williamson of Lufkin; sister, Tatum Liles of Lufkin; grandparents, Donna and Steve Rieves of Lufkin, Alan Cassels of Huntington, Rick and Diane Williamson of Lufkin, Larry and Karon Joiner of Huntington; great-grandparents, Bobby and Betty Hawkins of Pollok and Ann Hawkins of Lufkin; uncle and aunts, Keith and Eva Williamson of Athens and Karla Williamson of Wells; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Tommy and Latheta Cassels, Dorothy Glover, Shine Glover, Skinny and Blanche Williamson.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Williamson, Brad Hamilton, Gary Rowe, Kristin Green, Keith Williamson, Eli Joiner, Colt Sanders, Dewayne Hawkins, Billy Fondren, Scott Adams, and Adrian Gonzales.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Legend Williamson Foundation, c/o Commercial Bank of Texas, 600 S. 1st Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or in person at any CBTX branch.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the United Pentecostal Campground Tabernacle.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
