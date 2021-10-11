It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rusty Lee, our loving and devoted husband, father, and friend. William Russell Lee passed away on October 4, 2021 at the age of 74 in Houston, Texas. Rusty was born June 18, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Avery Lee. Rusty is survived by his wife Melinda Lee, together for over 38 years and his children Shawn and Cregg Murphy, Scott and Barrie Kay Lee, Brooke and Andrew O’Connell, and Casey Lee. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ava Murphy, Anna Kay Lee, Braden Lee, and Reagan O’Connell.
Anyone who knew Rusty knew he bled burnt orange. He was a die-hard Texas Longhorn fan who never missed a home football game. The Lee family tailgates he hosted for over 15 years were legendary, bringing together friends and family from near and far.
For over 20 years, Rusty was in his element announcing Langham Creek Lobo baseball and Cy-Fair ISD football games, up until his last game September 9, 2021.
He enjoyed summer trips to Colorado with his family, annual ski trips with his friends, took pride in caring for his yard, and was known to enjoy a Miller Lite or two…but only in bottles!
Rusty, still working full-time at Marsh, had a thriving 50-year career and was viewed as an icon in the insurance industry. In his role as an energy casualty broker and client executive, he developed long lasting friendships with clients, was a mentor and source of knowledge to many, and was widely respected by everyone he worked with.
Please join us to celebrate Rusty’s life Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4pm at The Springs, 12612 Malcomson Rd, Houston, TX 77070. In the spirit of Rusty, we encourage everyone to wear burnt orange, white, or Longhorn attire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.