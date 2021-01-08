Aurora Garcia Blanco
Funeral services for Aurora Garcia Blanco, 84, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Garcia was born December 6, 1936 in Lerdo, Durango, Mexico, to Andres Garcia and Julia (Blanco) Garcia, and died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Lufkin, TX.
Mrs. Garcia loved to work with her plants and tend to her flowers, and she treasured her time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and listening to music.
She is survived by her daughter Rosalba Mireles of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Graciela and Fransico Machuca of Crockett, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Juan Jesus and Agripina Garcia of Lerdo, Durango, Mexico; son and daughter-in-law, Jose Alberto and Carmen Garcia of Crockett, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Jose Luis DeSantiago of Crockett, TX; granddaughter and husband, Brenda and Juan Murillo of Bryan, TX; granddaughter and husband, Carla and Cesar Lopez of Lufkin, TX; grandson and wife, Luis Alfredo and Laura Perez of Crockett, TX; grandson and wife, Juan Jose and Sheila Machuca of Crockett, TX; grandson and wife, Fransico Javier and Olga Machuca of Austin, TX; grandson and wife, Rolando and Christina Machuca of Austin, TX; grandson and wife, Ulises and Selene Garcia of Lerdo, Durango, Mexico; granddaughter and husband, Neyla and Ramiro Garcia of Lerdo Durango, Mexico; granddaughter and husband, Danae and Eduardo Garcia of Monterrey, Mexico; granddaughter, Ana Erika of Nacogdoches, TX; granddaughter and husband, Yazmin and Raul Garcia of Shreveport, LA; grandson, Jesus Christian Garcia of Lerdo, Durango, Mexico; granddaughter and husband, Kimberly and Colby Garcia of Natchitoches, LA; grandson and wife Leobardo Israel and Melissa Garcia of Palestine, TX; granddaughter and husband, Grisel and Grimver DeSantiago of Crockett, TX; grandson, Octavio DeSantiago of Crockett, TX; great-grandson, Kevin Murillo; great-granddaughter, Leslie Murillo; great-grandson, Cesar Abraham Lopez; great-grandson, Christian Adrian Lopez; great-granddaughter, Camila Angelique Lopez; great-grandson, Isaac Perez; great-granddaughter, Ruth Perez; great-granddaughter, Victoria Perez; great-grandson, Michael Machuca; great-granddaughter, Valeria Machuca; great-grandson, Jeremiah Machuca; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Machuca; great-granddaughter, Adrea Machuca; great-granddaughter Siena Machuca; great-granddaughter, Valentina Machuca; great-grandson, Ezra Machuca; great-grandson, Eli Machuca; great-granddaughter, Scarlet Garcia; great-granddaughter, Andrei Garcia; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Vasquez; great-grandson Alejandro Vasquez; great-grandson, Josue Vasquez; great-grandson Emiliano Portillo; great-granddaughter Jaymie Gabino; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Gabino; great-grandson, Ricardo Gabino; great-granddaughter, Samantha Martinez; great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Martinez; great-granddaughter, Izabella Ezernack; great-granddaughter, Sofia Garcia; great-grandson, Kingston Gates; great-grandson, Omar Gomez; great-grandson, Damian Gomez; great-grandson, Zachariah Gomez; great-grandson, Emiliano Gomez; great-granddaughter, Litzy Garcia; great-great-grandson, Aiden James; great-great-granddaughter, Camila Bobb; and numerous nieces nephews and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rolando Machuca, Juan Jose Machuca, Fransico Machuca, Jose Alberto Garcia, Luis DeSantiago, and Luis Perez.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.