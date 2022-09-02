On August 30, 2022, Mabelyne Holland McKnight peacefully departed this world to be home with the Lord. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born September 29, 1922, in Rockwood (Coleman County), Texas, Mabelyne was the youngest daughter of Byron and Mabel (Hodges) Holland. She was very close to her three siblings: Juanita (Holland) Brown (of Brady, Texas); Irma (Holland) McCreary (of Palestine, Texas); and Houston F. Holland (of Grand Prairie, Texas), as well as all her nieces and nephews. Mabelyne graduated from Brownwood High School in 1941, married Thomas Nelson “TN” McKnight (of Wills Point, Texas) and moved to Houston, Texas.
In 1942, Linda (McKnight) Thomason, Mabelyne and Nelson’s daughter, was born with a congenital heart defect and given little chance of a long life. Despite the grim prognosis and the odds, Mabelyne and Nelson’s positive attitude, love and prayers helped to ensure Linda’s beautiful life spanned more than 74 wonderful years. Their son, Thomas Nelson McKnight, Jr. was born following Nelson’s return from serving in the Army during WWII.
As Linda and Tommy were growing up, Mabelyne was very active in Bonner Elementary School, including a period as the president of the PTA. She and Nelson were instrumental committee members focused on the charter to build a new church in their neighborhood known as Glenbrook Methodist Church. In the 1960’s, Mabelyne earned her Real Estate License and began to sell houses alongside her lifelong friend and confidante, Marcy Williams, of Marcy Williams Realty, and at the age of 40, Mabelyne fashionably began her famous grey swirl and brunette hairdo. Along with their husbands, the friends and business partners traveled the world together, visiting Australia, Canada, Europe, and Hawaii.
In 1968, Mabelyne and Nelson bought an East Texas property near Palestine that was flanked by a property owned by her sister Irma and her husband Frank McCreary, and one owned by her brother H.F. and his wife Jean Holland. The three properties together provided the foundation as a place to spend each Easter and Thanksgiving for the entire family. These family gatherings at “The Farm” have remained a tradition for more than 50 years.
Mabelyne and Nelson welcomed their daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen “Mimi” (Halldorson) to the family in 1973. Granddaughters Stephenie and Marcy were born a few years later. In 1980, son-in-law Windell E. Thomason and his sons Wes and Wade joined the family, bringing much happiness and joy to the McKnights.
After 48 years of marriage, Nelson lost his battle with cancer. Mabelyne continued to be active in Marcy Williams Realty, her Glenbrook neighborhood and her Glenbrook UMC until she moved to Lufkin in 1991 to be near Linda and Windell. While in Lufkin, Mabelyne became active in the Prevent Blindness organization as well as the local United Methodist Church and Sunday School. In addition, Mabelyne was honored to be a member of the Historical and Literary Club of Lufkin and participated in its 100th year celebration.
A few years after she moved to Lufkin, Mabelyne was joined by her sister Irma who bought the house next door. For the next five years, the sisters had a ball! They traveled, visiting Maine, New Orleans, New York City, the Middle East and Israel, and returned to the East Texas Farm each Easter and Thanksgiving. The sisters enjoyed coffee on the veranda overlooking the Crown Colony golf course each morning, as well as dining at the Country Club and attending parties together whenever they could. On her 90th birthday, Mabelyne moved into the beautiful independent-living apartments of Pine Crest Methodist Retirement Community. She loved living in such a pretty place with many friends from her Crown Colony days, and made many new friends. Mabelyne was active in several of the events held at Pine Crest, including attending the Methodist Chapel services, hosting bible study, participating in the book club, and playing bridge.
A few years after Linda’s passing, Mabelyne made the brave decision to say goodbye to her lovely life in Lufkin and relocate closer to Tom and Mimi. Mabelyne moved into Longhorn Village in Austin, Texas, where she made new friends and enjoyed her final years surrounded by family. In early 2022, Mabelyne began celebrating her 100th birthday, and deeply appreciated receiving birthday greetings and well wishes from friends and family. In particular, Mabelyne loved watching the videos collected by her good friend Linda Ellis of Lufkin. Watching these videos in her final weeks brought Mabelyne tremendous joy and comfort.
More than anything, Mabelyne loved the Lord and cherished her family and friends. For 100 years, she exemplified a true Texas lady. She was smart, stylish, energetic, kind, strong, faithful and she would fill a room with joy just by walking through the door! Everyone around her knew that a good friend was coming when they saw her red Cadillac with “Mabel” license plates pulling up the drive. She was precious to everyone and leaves a legacy of love and happiness in our hearts.
On the occasion of her passing, Mabelyne wanted to share her favorite scripture. Matthew 5:16 “Let your light shine before others so that they see your good works and give glory to your Father in Heaven....”
Mabelyne is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and their spouses, her loving and faithful husband of 48 years, Nelson, and their beloved daughter Linda. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Mimi McKnight, and grandchildren Stephenie and Michael Husband (Patrick and Peyton) and Marcy and David Darsey (Drew and Jacob). She is also survived by her son-in-law Windell Thomason and his children and grandchildren. In addition, Mabelyne is survived by her nieces and nephews, whom she adored, including Mona (Brown) Wood, Eddie Brown, Victoria (Holland) and George Fowler, and Frank and Jacki McCreary, as well as numerous other extended family members.
Services for Mabelyne McKnight will be held in Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home in Houston, Texas, where she will be laid to rest next to Nelson. The date and time of the service remains pending further notice. Memorial donations can be made to the Linda McKnight Thomason Nursing Scholarship Fund at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, or to the charity of your choice.
