On August 30, 2022, Mabelyne Holland McKnight peacefully departed this world to be home with the Lord. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born September 29, 1922, in Rockwood (Coleman County), Texas, Mabelyne was the youngest daughter of Byron and Mabel (Hodges) Holland. She was very close to her three siblings: Juanita (Holland) Brown (of Brady, Texas); Irma (Holland) McCreary (of Palestine, Texas); and Houston F. Holland (of Grand Prairie, Texas), as well as all her nieces and nephews. Mabelyne graduated from Brownwood High School in 1941, married Thomas Nelson “TN” McKnight (of Wills Point, Texas) and moved to Houston, Texas.