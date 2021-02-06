Jerry Mayberry
Jerry Dale Mayberry, born May 6, 1969 in Fort Worth, Texas, lived the majority of his life in Lufkin and Hudson, Texas. He worked at Lufkin Industries for more than 20 years. He passed away at his home Wednesday morning with a terminal illness being cared for by his loving wife. He was a hard-working man all of his life and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Madison Mayberry, Leona Vaughn Nunn and husband Robert, and sister-in-law, Tammy Mayberry.
He is survived by his wife Debra Roberts Mayberry; stepchildren, Eric Colbert, Shelby and husband Dusty Best; granddaughters, Whitley and Maisy Best; sister, Lesa and husband James Shires; brother, Troy Mayberry; nephews, Brent and Eric, Robert and wife Heather Mayberry. He was affectionately known to all his family as BoBo and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A memorial service will be held at his home, 1312 Ellis Avenue, Lufkin, Texas, on February 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to his home at the address stated above.
