Funeral services for Bobby W. Martin, 69, of Huntington will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ with Brother Cary Modisett and Brother Ron Fant officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Mr. Martin was born April 26, 1952 in Woodville, Texas to the late Hazel Beatrice (Curry) and Henry Lee Martin, and died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Martin served in the U.S. Army and owned and operated Bobby Martin Construction, Home Building and Framing for over 40 years. He enjoyed his annual hunting trips to Colorado as well as deer hunting at home in East Texas. He was also known to fish Lake Sam Rayburn. Mr. Martin was a member of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ and served on the Board of Directors.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Nelda (Ross) Martin of Huntington; his Maltese “baby girl”, Sissy; mother-in-law, Hazel B. Ross; sisters, Betty Martin and Ann Thomas, both of Town Bluff; brother, Roy G. Martin of Spurger; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Billie Sue Martin, Charles and Rachel Ross, James “Blackjack” Ross, all of Colmesneil, Patricia Waldrep, Shirley Meadows, Michael and Melissa Ross, Jo Ann and Tony Rice, Frances and John Collins, and Lisa and Kevin Cooper, all of Huntington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and seven brothers.
Pallbearers will be Greg Snider, Jason Snider, Josh Collins, Brandon Waldrep, Michael Ross, and Davis Ross.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 253, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.