Elvia Fulton
Mass of Christian Burial for Elvia Fulton, 58, of Diboll, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll, Texas, with Father Luis Fernando Arroyave, Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Elvia was born June 13, 1962 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Maria Herlinda (Ibarra) and Felipe Silva. She passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
Elvia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and having game nights with all of her family. She loved working outside and gardening. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Fulton; daughters, Crystal Jaraguchi, Cristy Soto, Casandra “Nikki” Fulton, Clarissa Fulton, Kristen Park, Elizabeth Lane and Shannon Diaz; and grandchildren, Rene Ramirez, Jr., Kevin Servin, Lorenzo Servin, Jizelle and Neveah Jaraguchi, Elias Fulton, Esteban Robles and Brenden Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Rene Ramirez, Jr., Kevin Servin, Lorenzo Servin, Filiberto Silva, Sr., Antonio Silva, and David Silva
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.