Funeral services for Guadalupe Carrillo, 71, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Saenz officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Carrillo was born March 5, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Julia (Solis) and Luz Cardenas, and died Thursday, March 3, 2022 in a local hospital. She had resided in Lufkin for 46 years. Mrs. Carrillo loved the Word of God and enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was a member of Iglesia Emanuel Primera Asamblea de Dios.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years of marriage, Eleazar Carrillo, Sr. of Lufkin; children and spouses, Hilda and Jesus Alonso of Lufkin, Elena and Gerardo Mendoza of Lexington, Kentucky, Luis Carrillo, Sonia and Lupe Hernandez, and Eleazar and Violeta Carrillo, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Raul, Luis, Lyliana, Myra, Cristopher, Domingo, Orlando, Omar, Cynthia, Cecilia, Catherine, Chelsie, Yzel, Yariz, Yanahi, Nadya, and Andrea; 17 great-grandchildren; mother, Julia Cardenas of Lufkin; sisters and brothers, Maria DeLaluz Cardenas of Eagle Pass, Roman Cardenas, Francisca Rodriguez, Juany Munoz, Domingo Cardenas, and Rosy Velasquez, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Luz Cardenas.
Pallbearers will be Luis Carrillo, Eleazar Carrillo, Jesus Alonso, Lupe Hernandez, Gerardo Mendoza, and Luis DeLaCruz.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.