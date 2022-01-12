Letha Nell George
Funeral services for Letha Nell George, 90, of Huntington will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Highway Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Lamar Denby and Brother Kevin Gentry officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Maydelle.
Mrs. George was born May 3, 1931 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Annie Florine (Swearingen) and Joe Pearl Loper, and died Friday, January 7, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. George had resided in Huntington since 1953. She earned an Associate Degree at Angelina College and worked as a paraprofessional at Huntington Middle School for 18 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and had completed genealogy research on her and her husband’s family back to the 17thcentury. She worked alongside her husband in the ministry since 1949 and was a Sunday School teacher who had a lasting spiritual impact on many students. She was currently a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Maydelle and attended Highway Missionary Baptist Church for many years.
Mrs. George was an all-state basketball player in Maydelle in 1947 and 1948 and loved sports of all kinds, faithfully supporting her grandchildren in their pursuits. She was salutatorian of her class, graduating with honors, and, after marriage, traveled extensively with her family through her retirement.
She was a devoted mother and the best cook in town who passed on the priceless gift of a spiritual heritage to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all, she loved Jesus with all her heart and her prayer was that she could share that with others.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa and Ken Marshall of Huntington and Becky and Charles Whisenant of Maydelle; grandchildren and spouses, Amber and Jason McGaughey, Josh and Melissa Jones, all of Huntington, Jared and Julie Whisenant of Maydelle, Jasmine and John Bancroft of Corsicana, Lauren and John Cox of Lufkin, and Jeremy Marshall, of Houston; and great-grandchildren, Shelby, Carter, Jackson, Tucker, Gabriel, Radley, Connor, and Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Bro. Herbert George; and her brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Ailene Loper.
Pallbearers will be Carl Loden, Eddie Berry, Charles McCreight, Bobby Coates, Bob Batton, and Jason Bridges.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Bridges, Patrick Largent, Scott Alexander, Josh Denman, Billy Wayne Phillips, and Delton Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highway Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 848, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 69, Maydelle, Texas 75772.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12that Highway Missionary Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
