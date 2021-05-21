Phillip Sanchez
May 07, 1936 – April 28, 2021
Phillip was born to Preston and Beatrice Sanchez in Wiergate, Texas in 1936. His siblings include Evangelina Miranda, Raymond Sanchez (Joanie Shelman), Sylvia Ojeda (Jaime Ojeda), Preston Sanchez Jr. and Carolina Kates (Joe Kates).
Phillip was happily married to Ana Sanchez for 52 years.
He attended multiple schools in Texas and California before graduating from Delano High School in 1954.
He also enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 and was Honorably discharged in 1965.
He worked as a long-haul truck driver for 47 years. Most of his career driving for Valles Trucking when he retired in 2017.
He grew up in Texas moved to California where he finished his schooling and raised his family alongside his wife. He then returned back to Texas in 2017.
Phillip is survived by his 7 children Phillip Sanchez (Maria Elena Sanchez), Mary Halladay (Timothy Halladay), Melinda Banks (Brian Banks), Sara Sanchez, Danielle Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Karen Sanchez, 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Preston & Beatrice, his wife Ana, his younger brothers Raymond and Preston Jr.
Phillip was a resident living in Alto, Texas.
Services will be held at McNutt Funeral Home on June14th at 2:00pm.
