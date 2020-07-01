Darel E. Thompson
Memorial services for Darel E. Thompson, 53, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Baptist Church with Bro. Elton Musick and David Hartwig officiating.
Mr. Thompson was born December 6, 1966 in Eureka, Kansas, and died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Thompson loved hunting, fishing, and was very sociable. He began working for Temple Inland/Georgia Pacific in 1989 and continued for 30 plus years. He is a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 14 years, Patty Thompson of Lufkin, TX; son, Bryan Thompson of Warrensburg, MO; son, Seth Thompson of Roseville, CA; son, Jaret Thompson of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Brittni Dowthitt of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Briann (Kurt) Smith of Harrah, OK; daughter, Brooke Guevara of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Coen, Pryer, and Riker Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jeanna Thompson; and his sisters, Rhonda Grisham and Tammy Fullerton all of Lufkin, TX; nieces and nephews, Guy Thompson, Robert and Lana Toll, Victoria and Mason Marcus, Debbie and Travis Roy, Sarah Thompson Hearn and Daniel; aunt, Linda Gray; mother-in-law Patti Beckum of Lufkin, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Sharon Beckum of Lufkin, TX; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Larry Jordan of Lufkin, TX; nieces and nephews, Brandy Beckum and children, Ben and Samantha Beckum and children, Maegan and Johnny Brantner and sons, Dru and Morgan Jordan and son, Larry Jordan III, and Lydia Jordan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mila and Bob Lambright, and uncle, Darel Gray.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.