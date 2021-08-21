Dorothy Broshes Arnold
Dorothy Broshes Arnold, 79, of Lufkin, passed away surrounded by her loving family August 15, 2021, at Detar Hospital Navarro in Victoria, Texas. She was born May 22, 1942 in Lima, Ohio to the late Dorothy Evelyn and Robert Franklin Broshes.
She grew up in Lima where she met and married her husband of 52 years, John Eldon Arnold. Together they moved to Texas and raised their children. Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker and mother. Once her children were grown she returned to teaching and retired after teaching music for 20 years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Arnold of Lufkin, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Kevin Craft of Lufkin, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, John and Kim Arnold of Austin, Texas; grandsons, Collin Craft and Nolan Craft; granddaughters, Natalye Arnold and Kaylee Arnold; Brothers Ralph Broshes and Gary Broshes; Brother-in-Law Jeff Arnold; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruthe Shaw, sister-in-law Judy Pratt and brother-in-law Jim Arnold.
In accordance with Dorothy’s wishes, there will not be any services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
