Angie Glass
Funeral services for Angie Glass, 57, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Andy Gossett officiating and Pastor Kelly Havard, Bro. Gary Holland, and Bro. Bobby Frankens assisting. Interment will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Diboll.
Ms. Glass was born December 23, 1963, in Lufkin, Texas, to Curtis Harper and Patsy (Gossett) Harper, and died Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brianne and Brently Lucas; daughter and son-in-law, Cassity and Zach Simoens; sister, Pam Zoshak; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and JoAnn Harper; grandsons, Brody Lucas, Landon Simoens and Grayson Simoens; nieces and nephews, Michael, Sonya, Jesse, Chris, Nikki, Krystal, Heidi, Rykki, Chelsi, Randi Jo and Jenna; along with many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffrey Landon Glass; brother, O’Dale Harper; parents, Curtis and Patsy Harper; and grandparents, Irie and Brunette Gossett and Harmon and Esther Harper.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gonzalez, Justin Goins, Zachary Simoens, Brently Lucas, Quincy Owens, Philip Hibbard, Shane Oehler and Kaisen Skilling.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Harper, Scotty Cosby, Rykki Zoshak and Ricky White.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Special thanks to Kari and Teresa and the staff at Texas Home Health Hospice.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
