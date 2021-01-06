Josefa Perez
Services for Josefa Perez, 78, of Diboll, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. The family will receive friends and loved one from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Perez was born May 31, 1942 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Genoveva (Terrezas) and Seferino Perez. She passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Conroe.
Mrs. Perez was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, dancing, and family reunions. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Diana Palomino of Houston; son, Omar Palomino and wife Jackie of Diboll; daughter, Esmeralda Jaraguchi and husband Javier of Lufkin; son, Luis Palomino and wife Brenda of Diboll; brother, Francisco Perez of Michigan; sister, Guadalupe Perez of Weslaco; and brother, Martin Perez and wife Lupe of Diboll. Grandchildren are Cristian, Stefan, Michael, Karina, Julian, Breanna, Jorrin, Kayla, Ethan, Aidan and Bella; great-grandchild, Lincoln; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perez was preceded in death by her sisters, Nena Vasquez, Paola Gutierrez and Maria Espino; and brothers, Juan Perez, Thomas Perez and Reynalda Perez.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral home.
