Stephanie Noble
Memorial services for Stephanie Noble, 63, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born July 30, 1957, in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and died Dec. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joe Salvato Jr.
Graveside services for Joe Salvato Jr., 69, of Lufkin, were Tuesday in the Largent Cemetery. Mr. Salvato was born Oct. 4, 1951, in Houston and died Dec. 7, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Rosie Mae Stewart
Graveside services for Rosie Stewart 72, of Dallas, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Stewart was born June 6, 1948, in Shreveport Louisiana, and died Dec. 5, 2020, in Dallas. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Charles Warren
Memorial services for Charles Warren, 55, of Wells, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wells United Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. Mr. Warren was born July 24, 1965, in Lufkin and died Dec. 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Lynette Eileen Whitmill
Graveside services for Lynette Eileen Whitmill, 50, of Lufkin will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. She was born Aug. 13, 1970, in Lufkin and died Dec. 7, 2020, at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
